Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday seemingly closed the door for France defender Raphael Varane's departure from the La Liga side, saying that his countryman did not mention anything about leaving by the end of the season, as media rumors had suggested.

Rumors about Varane's departure spread among the French press over the past weeks, however, Zidane, in a pre-match conference, downplayed suspicions the center-back was thinking of packing his bags.