Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday said he thinks that Gareth Bale is likely to stay at the club next season despite the current change in his role, adding that he expected the Wales star to stay motivated.

Bale was out of the Blancos' starting line-up for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 tie against Paris Saint Germain and did not even warm up during their 3-0 win against Juventus in the first leg of the quarterfinals.