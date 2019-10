Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard smiles during a press conference following a training session of the team at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, 30 September 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane smiles during a press conference following a training session of the team at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, 30 September 2019.EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane smiles during a press conference following a training session of the team at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, 30 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday defended Eden Hazard, who has received criticism lately for his low level of performance, and recalled how it was for him when he first joined the Spanish club.

Zidane was also subjected to criticism during his start with the La Liga side as a player, but the French coach explained that in that rough time he focused on being calm and believing he would get better in time.