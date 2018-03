Real Madrid's players (L to R) Theo Hernandez, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos share a light moment during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Welsh winger Gaerth Bale (C) heads the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid on Friday wrapped up practice ahead of its Eibar La Liga match with all players available for coach Zinedine Zidane who was considering changes on the starting line-up after defeating Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

All the first team players took part in the training session, except for third-string goalkeeper Luca Zidane, who has not sustained any injuries but trained with the reserve team, according to the club.