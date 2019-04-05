Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Brighton during a Premier League soccer match at the Stamford Bridge in London, April 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday showered Belgium and Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a potential move to the Spanish club, with praise by saying Hazard was a player he appreciated.

Although Zidane – out of respect for his existing players – usually measures his words and refuses to speculate on players who are not part of his team, he made an exception for Hazard, as he did last week when the French manager talked about France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.