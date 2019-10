Zinedine Zidane on Monday said he has always wanted to stay in his position as Real Madrid head coach, adding that he relishes “complicated moments."

“It is what it is, and I am not going to discuss it, everyone can give their opinion. I went through that for 18 years as a player and a total of 25 years,” Zidane said during a press conference ahead of a UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray.