Real Madrid's players (L to R) Vinicius jr., Gareth Bale, Mariano (C), goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Luca Zidane and Marcelo warm up as their head coach Zinedine Zidane supervises during a team's training session at the club's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane joked about the planning for the team’s squad next season, the negotiation for new signings at the club and the possible departures from it, saying that he does not give the orders even at home.

Following a comment that Neymar has affirmed he would like to play alongside Belgium and Chelsea’s playmaker Eden Hazard who is linked to a move to Madrid, the French coach assured that all decisions are to be made mutually along with the club’s management.