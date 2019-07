Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (R) gives instructions to Welsh player Gareth Bale during a Champions League semifinal against Manchester City in Madrid, Spain on May 4, 2016. EFE/FILE/Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale did not feature in the club's preseason game against Bayern Munich because the Spanish powerhouse is working on his departure, head coach Zinedine Zidane has said.

In a press conference late Friday following the match at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the Frenchman hinted that Bale's time with the La Liga side, where he has three years left on his contract, was about to come to an early end.