After losing practically any hope of hoisting a title by the end of the season, Real Madrid’s board of directors is expected to fire Argentine coach Santiago Solari and rehire France great Zinedine Zidane at a meeting to be held late Monday, sources inside the club told EFE.

Solari was all but fired after three consecutive defeats across all competitions over the course of a week and Madrid’ officials decided to get the French coach back, 278 days after his departure from the Spanish powerhouse, according to the sources.