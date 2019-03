Head coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, supervises his players during a training session of the team at the Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo Vieira attends the team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Victor Lerena

Real Madrid midfielders Isco (R) and Toni Kroos (L) take part in a training session at the Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Head coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, holds a press conference at the Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon and Brazil left-back Marcelo are ready to play against Celta Vigo.

The Frenchman announced his available roster ahead of the first game of his second tenure at the Spanish club.