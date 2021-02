Real Madrid´s head coach Zinedine Zidane talks to the media after the Spanish Supercup semi final match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Zapata

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday left his future with the Spanish powerhouse next season up in the air, although he made it clear he will not leave the club during the ongoing season.

“Why would I leave? It is amazing, I am doing what I like,” the Frenchman said during a presser ahead of a La Liga game against Getafe when asked about the matter. EFE-EPA