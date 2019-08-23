Real Madrid's French head coach, Zidedine Zidane, leads a team's trainig session at club's Valdebebas Sport Complex, in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was decisive on Friday when he spoke about Keylor Navas, shutting down rumors about his departure.

Zidane highlighted how significant the Costa Rican goalkeeper is to the La Liga side.