Real Madrid head coach French Zinedine Zidane oversees his players during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid head coach French Zinedine Zidane speaks during a press conference following a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/juan Carlos Hidalgo

Zidane: no guard of honor for Barça, as rivals did same after Club World Cup

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday said that the decision not to give Barcelona a guard of honor in their upcoming La Liga clash was taken in response to a similar action from Barça after Real clinched the FIFA Club World Cup.

Barcelona is to host arch-rival Real Madrid on Sunday, their first league match since Barça secured the La Liga title, while Real is currently in third place.