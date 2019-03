Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Watford FC at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday showered praise on countryman Paul Pogba after the French international and Manchester United midfielder said it would be a dream to play one day for the Blancos.

"I really like him," Zidane said at a press conference when asked about the French midfielder. "I know him personally and he's a different kind of player. He brings a lot to the table and there are few players out there who offer as much as he does."