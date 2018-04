Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday tried to downplay the issue of anti-Madrid sentiments by so-called "antimadridistias" that have been unleashed in the wake of Lucas Vazquez's controversial last-gasp penalty, which propelled Madrid into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the expense of Juventus.

Zidane also said he believed the number of Real Madrid fans was on the rise, and that the anger directed at his side was nothing new.