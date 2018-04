Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a press conference at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane (R) during the soccer team's training section at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, om April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said here Monday that the Blancos' victory over Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final has no bearing on this week's clash in Turin between the two clubs.

Juve is to host Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2018 Champions League quarterfinal tie.