Zidane is to return to Real Madrid as head coach, replacing Solari

Zinedine Zidane has returned as Real Madrid coach after it lost practically any hope of hoisting a title this season, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The Frenchman replaced Argentine coach Santiago Solari and will sign a contract keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until Jun. 30, 2022, the La Liga club said in a statement.