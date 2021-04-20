Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday refused to comment on the Super League created by his club among a dozen European powerhouses by saying he is focused on their upcoming La Liga game.
Zidane refuses to comment on Super League
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid in Liverpool, Britain, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell
Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday refused to comment on the Super League created by his club among a dozen European powerhouses by saying he is focused on their upcoming La Liga game.