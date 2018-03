Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday expressed his regret for the foot surgery Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is set to undergo which will keep him out of the upcoming second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against the Whites.

Neymar is likely to miss the rest of the season as it may take him up to three months to recover from the upcoming operation to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot, set to take place on Saturday in Brazil.