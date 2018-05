Zinedine Zidane attends a press conference on the occasion of the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Zinedine Zidane smiles during a press conference held on the occasion of the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday that he would not consider the 2017/18 season a disappointment even if his team loses the upcoming UEFA Champions League final, but acknowledged his biggest regret was getting eliminated by Leganes in the second leg of the 2018 Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

On Saturday, Real Madrid is to face Liverpool in the Champions League final for a third consecutive title.