A composite picture of Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane ((L), taken on May 28, 2016 in Milan, Italy; (C), taken on June 03, 2017 in Cardiff, Britain; (R), taken on May 27, 2018 in Madrid, Spain) celebrating with the UEFA Champions League trophy. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO - PETER POWELL-JAVIER LIZON

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday praised the Whites' captain Sergio Ramos as well as Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved from the Spanish club to Juventus.

In an interview with UEFA, Zidane said the two stars played a good role in helping Real Madrid win the third consecutive title of the Champions League, when he was the coach.