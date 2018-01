Real Madrid's head coach, French Zinedine Zidane, offers a press conference following a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J.Guillen

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that media coverage of his squad emphasizes the negative because bad news "sells more."

Zidane's remarks came two days after his team drew at home against second-tier Numancia in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie, though the Blancos won 5-2 on aggregate.