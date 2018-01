Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday that finding solutions is more important than assigning blame for the problems that have plagued Los Blancos in the 2017-2018 season.

"There are many matches and I'm going to need all my players. Many people think that some are bad and that I have to take them off the team. On the contrary, if a player is bad I seek solutions with him and I help him," the Frenchman said on the eve of the second leg of a Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie with Numancia.