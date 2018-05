Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane leads his team's training session held on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday led his entire injury-free squad in a practice session before the press, four days ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool.

All 24 members of the squad joined the session led by Zidane for over an hour, with ball play in all nearly exercises, in preparation for Real's third consecutive trip to the Champions League final on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine.