Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane during the UEFA Champions League soccer match, round of 16, Atalanta BC vs Real Madrid at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/PAOLO MAGNI

Zidane: We were not that bad before nor are we the best now

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Sunday said that the team’s winning streak has helped the players regain confidence, although he kept his feet on the ground.