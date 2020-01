Real Madrid CF's Sergio Ramos (L) in action against Atletico Madrid FC's Saul Niguez (R) during the Spanish Super Cup Final match between Atletico Madrid FC and Real Madrid CF at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI ALQARNI

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, attends a training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 31, 2020. Atletico Madrid will be facing Real Madrid, Feb. 01, 2020, in a Spanish LaLiga match. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's head coach, Zinedine Zidane, addresses a press conference after the team's training session in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 31, 2020. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

The Santiago Bernabeu prepares for one of the most keenly contested matches of the year in Madrid as Atletico play Real on Saturday.

The visiting Colchoneros face the daunting challenge of halting a 19-game unbeaten run by Zinedine Zidane's men across all competitions.