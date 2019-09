Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that Belgium forward Eden Hazard is prepared to debut with the Spanish club against Levante and expressed confidence in the young Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr..

In a press conference on the eve of the Levante clash, Zidane said that Hazard, who left Chelsea after seven seasons to sign with Real Madrid in June, will play his first minutes in an official match with the La Liga side but he did not say if he will start on the bench or not.