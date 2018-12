Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks at a press conference introducing him as a member of the LA Galaxy in Carson, California, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden reacts after tying the score at 3 apiece in second half action against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, Mar. 31, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovi is set to continue one more Major League Soccer season with the Los Angeles Galaxy, according to a statement by the team on Tuesday.

The Swede, who made his debut in the MLS in 2018 with the American side, finished the year with 22 goals and 10 assists in just 27 games of the MLS Regular Season games, recording one of the most successful seasons of the soccer league.