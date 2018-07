Gianfranco Zola reacts during English FA Cup 3rd round soccer match Manchester City vs Watford at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, Jan 5, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Former Italian soccer player Gianfranco Zola rejoined Chelsea on Thursday as an assistant to the new head coach Maurizio Sarri, the English club announced.

Chelsea considers Zola a legend as he joined the club as a player for seven years, in which he had scored 80 goals and made 312 appearances.