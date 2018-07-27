Facundo Bagnis of Argentina in action during his quarter final mach against Jurgen Zopp of Estonia at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Jurgen Zopp of Estonia in action during his quarter final mach against Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Estonia's Jurgen Zopp on Friday defeated Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

Zopp, the world No. 107, took an hour and 54 minutes to reach the clay-court tournament's semifinals.