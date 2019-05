Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in action during his quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Alexander Zverev of Germany clings on to a ball boy's legs after falling during his quarterfinal match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his quarterfinal match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his quarterfinal match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Top-seeded German Alexander Zverev edged Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Geneva Open and stay in the running for his first title of 2019.

It marks just the second time this season that Zverev, who has struggled since capturing the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals last November, has advanced to a tournament's final four.