Germany’s Alexander Zverev, sixth seed, struggled and had to play five sets on Tuesday to win 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 and 6-2 against Moldavian Radu Albot, world No.41, to advance to the second round of the US Open held on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York.
Zverev, 22, needed three hours and 10 minutes to overcome his opponent and managed not to be the fourth surprise of the day's morning session after two other young players of the new generation of rising stars – Austrian Dominic Thiem, fourth seed, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, eighth, as well as Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, tenth – were eliminated.