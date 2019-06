Fabio Fognini of Italy plays Alexander Zverev of Germany in the French Open round of 16 at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev rallied from a one-set deficit to earn a victory over Fabio Fognini in the French Open round of 16 on Monday.

Fognini found himself in trouble in the first game as he faced three consecutive break points, but he survived the early scare and he even broke Zverev’s first serve for a 2-0 lead.