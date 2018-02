Photo provided on Feb. 28, 2018 showing German tennis player Mischa Zverev after defeating American Mackenzie McDonald, during a Mexican Open round of 32 match in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Second-seeded German Alexander Zverev defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the round of 16 of the Mexican Open, a hard-court event in this Pacific resort city.

Zverev, who is the tournament favorite after Spanish top seed and world No. 2 Rafael Nadal withdrew due to a lingering hip injury, earned an early break in Tuesday night's match to go up 3-1 and held serve the rest of the way to wrap up the first set.