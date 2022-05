Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic hits a backhand slice during his French Open second-round match against Alex Molcan of Slovakia in Paris, France, on 25 May 2022. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spanish 13-time champion Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating France's Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in French Open second-round action in Paris, France, on 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain exits the court after losing his French Open second round match against sixth-ranked countryman Carlos Alcaraz in Paris, France, on 25 May 2022. Ramos had a match point in the fourth set but eventually lost 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Sebastian Baez of Argentina pumps his fist during his French Open second-round match against third-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Paris, France, on 25 May 2022. Baez had a match point in the fifth set but eventually lost 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a forehand during his men's second-round French Open match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina in Paris, France, on 25 May 2022. Zverev saved a match point in the fifth set before pulling out a 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 victory. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz stretches for a forehand during his men's second-round match at the French Open against countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas on 25 May 2022 in Paris, France. Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set before winning 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz both found themselves a point away from defeat Wednesday at the French Open, but they found their highest level when it mattered most to advance to the third round.

The third-ranked Zverev went down two sets to love against 21-year-old Argentine Sebastian Baez before seemingly taking full control of the match by snatching sets three and four in convincing fashion.