Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain waves to the audience after losing to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 30 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during a semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 30 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain after their semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 30 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

German Alexander Zverev will play the final of the Miami Masters 1000 against American John Isner after defeating Pablo Carreno, from Spain, on Friday in the semifinals 7-6(4) and 6-2.

Isner eliminated the Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday, who was tired after 15 consecutive victories in a month, and beat him 6-1, 7-6(1).