Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Germany's Alexander Zverev in action against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their semifinal match of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer in their semifinal match of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Alexander Zverev on Saturday became the first German tennis player since 1996 to make it to the title match of the season-ending ATP Finals, after stunning Swiss star Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the semifinal.

Third-seeded Zverev beat the six-time former champion in one hour and 35 minutes at the London's O2 arena, preventing the veteran player from continuing his run toward a 100th career title.