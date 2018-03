Ryan Harrison of the USA gestures while in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Mexico Open tennis tournament quater-final match in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated the USA's Ryan Harrison in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday to book his place in the semifinal of the HSBC Mexico Open in Acapulco.

The 20-year-old German relied on his serve, winning almost 70 percent of his service points, to dispatch Harrison with minimal fuss.