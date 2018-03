Fans of Alexander Zverev of Germany reach for a towel he threw into the stands following his fourth round match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Nick Kyrgios of Australia (L) and Alexander Zverev of Germany (R) meet at the net following their fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

German tennis player Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Miami Masters on Tuesday by beating Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-4 and 6-4, and advanced to a quarterfinal match against Croatian Borna Coric.

Zverev started and achieved a break in the first game. He then took a 4-1 lead in the fifth. Although the Australian later scored an equalizer, Zverev managed to close the first set with a 6-4 lead on the scoreboard.