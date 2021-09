Matteo Berrettini of Italy hits a return to Oscar Otte of Germany during their fourth round match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he plays Jenson Brooksby of the US during their match on the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2021. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom hits a backhand during her US Open round-of-16 match against Shelby Rogers of the United States in New York, New York, USA, on 06 September 2021. Raducanu won 6-2, 6-1. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Jannik Sinner of Italy in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany in round-of-16 action at the US Open in New York, USA, on 06 September 2021. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a backhand volley during his round-of-16 US Open match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the US Open in New York, New York, USA, on 06 September 2021. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

German world No. 4 Alexander Zverev continued his impressive march through the US Open draw and the summer hard-court season, earning a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) round-of-16 victory Monday over Italian rising star Jannik Sinner.

Zverev was in complete control of the match through the first two and a half sets, using his huge weapon on the first serve, rock-solid ground strokes and underrated defense to keep his nose in front. EFE