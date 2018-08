Alex De Minaur, of Australia, in action against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their finals match at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, stands with the trophy after defeating Alex De Minaur, of Australia, in the singles finals at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 05 August 2018. Zverev, for the second year in a row, won the men's singles title 6-2, 6-4. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, playing his first ATP final, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Citi Open in Washington on Sunday, successfully defending his title in the US capital.

Zverev, who was seeded in first placed, won his ninth title and his third in 2018, after those in Munich and Madrid.