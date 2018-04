Luxembourg's Gilles Muller hits a volley during his match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the round of 32 at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 17, 2018, in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastien Nogier

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in the round of 32 at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 17, 2018, in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastien Nogier

Germany's Alexander Zverev hits a backhand during his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in the round of 32 at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 17, 2018, in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastien Nogier

Germany's Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 seed, rallied to beat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Masters to advance to the round of 16.

Zverev, playing in his first tournament since losing the final in Miami to American John Isner on April 1, needed two hours and two minutes to get past Muller, a quarterfinalist this year at Sydney and Sofia.