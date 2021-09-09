German world No. 4 Alexander Zverev secured a berth in the US Open semifinals for the second straight year and notched his 16th consecutive win with a relatively routine 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4 victory Wednesday over South Africa's Lloyd Harris.
Earlier on Arthur Ashe Stadium, 18-year-old British rising star Emma Raducanu rolled past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the reigning Olympic champion, 6-3, 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of this Grand Slam event in the Open Era (1968 to the present).