Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini of Italy after defeating him during their quarterfinals round match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their quarterfinals round match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic hits a running forehand during her US Open quarterfinal match against British rising star Emma Raducanu on 08 September 2021 in New York, New York. Raducanu won 6-3, 6-4. EFE/John G. Mabanglo

South Africa's Lloyd Harris hits a backhand during his US Open quarterfinal match against German world No. 4 Alexander Zverev on 08 September 2021 in New York, New York. Zverev won 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in the US Open quarterfinals on 08 September 2021 in New York, New York. EFE/John G. Mabanglo

German world No. 4 Alexander Zverev hits a backhand volley during his US Open quarterfinal match on 08 September 2021 against South Africa's Lloyd Harris in New York, New York. Zverev won 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

German world No. 4 Alexander Zverev secured a berth in the US Open semifinals for the second straight year and notched his 16th consecutive win with a relatively routine 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4 victory Wednesday over South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Earlier on Arthur Ashe Stadium, 18-year-old British rising star Emma Raducanu rolled past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the reigning Olympic champion, 6-3, 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of this Grand Slam event in the Open Era (1968 to the present).