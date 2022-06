German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning a point during his French Open quarterfinal match against Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on 31 May 2022 in Paris, France. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz shows his disappointment after losing a point during his French Open quarterfinal match against German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev on 31 May 2022 in Paris, France. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev celebrates after defeating Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open quarterfinals on 31 May 2022 in Paris, France. Zverev won 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev leaned on his experience, potent serve and strong baseline game to edge Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) on Tuesday and advance to the French Open semifinals for the second straight year.

Alcaraz came charging back after a slow start and nearly forced a fifth set, but a pair of outstanding backhand winners by Zverev - including a down-the-line howitzer on match point - got the German over the finish line.