Alexander Zverev's backhand and serve ended Rafael Nadal's hopes in both players' debut match at the ATP Finals in London on Monday, with the German title defender defeating the Spaniard 6-2, 6-4 for the first time in his career.

The result, in the Andre Agassi Group phase, does not mean that Nadal will be out of the semifinals, but he will now have to go up against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who fell earlier in the day to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) and 6-4, while the two winners will now have to face off against one another.