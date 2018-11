Germany's Alexander Zverev in action against Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Men's Singles Round Robin match at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts against Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Monday rallied to earn a 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-1) win over Croatia's Marin Cilic in their ATP Finals Group Guga Kuerten opener, extending his winning record of the 2018 season to 55 victories.

Zverev, world No. 5, proved his mettle in both sets to repeat his ATP Finals first round robin win over against Cilic in two hours and six minutes, having had to fight for a three-set win over the Croatian player in his first tournament appearance in 2017.