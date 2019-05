Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates with his trophy after winning the Geneva Open final against Nicolas Jarry of Chile in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Nicolas Jarry of Chile reacts during the Geneva Open final against Alexander Zverev of Germany in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Alexander Zverev of Germany shows a mark to referee Carlos Bernardes during the Geneva Open final against Nicolas Jarry of Chile in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during the Geneva Open final against Nicolas Jarry of Chile in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Germany's Alexander Zverev captured his first title of the season with a see-saw 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8) victory in Saturday's Geneva Open final over Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who had two match points but came up just short.

The championship match at this clay-court tennis event was marred by two long rain delays before the fifth-ranked Zverev finally clinched the win in two hours and 37 minutes.