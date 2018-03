David Ferrer of Spain in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 26 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

David Ferrer of Spain in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 26 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

German fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced Monday to the fourth round of the Miami Masters 1000 by winning 2-6, 6-2 and 6-4 against Spanish veteran David Ferrer.

Ferrer began the game and seemed well-composed during the first set but managed to secure only 48 percent of his first serves throughout the game, compared to the 64 percent of his German rival.