David Goffin of Belgium in action during his men's singles quarter final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his men's singles quarter final match against David Goffin of Belgium at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during his men's singles quarter final match against David Goffin of Belgium at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

The German Alexander Zverev, number 3 in the ATP rankings, had to work hard on Friday to eliminate the Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in Rome and reach the semifinal in which the Croatian Marin Cilic awaits him.

Zverev, the reigning champion at the Foro Italico, recovered from a break in the deciding set before sealing his victory in 1 hour and 48 minutes of the game against a brave Goffin.