Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Karen Khachanov of Russia plays Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Karen Khachanov of Russia during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Germany's Alexander Zverev, second-seed, fought hard on Sunday to beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to his maiden French Open quarterfinals.

After a marathon match that lasted three hours and 29 minutes, Zverev earned his best-ever result in a Grand Slam, having previously made it as far as the last 16 round of Wimbledon in 2017.